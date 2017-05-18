Macy Gray will perform at the Wall Street Theater in Norwalk on Wednesday, May 24.
Macy Gray is on her way. The Grammy-winning R&B, jazz and soul singer performs at the Wall Street Theater in Norwalk on Wednesday, May 24. Gray, who is also a songwriter, burst onto the music scene with her critically acclaimed debut album, "On How Life Is ."
