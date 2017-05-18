Macy Gray will perform at the Wall St...

Macy Gray will perform at the Wall Street Theater in Norwalk on Wednesday, May 24.

Macy Gray is on her way. The Grammy-winning R&B, jazz and soul singer performs at the Wall Street Theater in Norwalk on Wednesday, May 24. Gray, who is also a songwriter, burst onto the music scene with her critically acclaimed debut album, "On How Life Is ."

