Letter: You can still help - Stamp Out Hunger'

Despite a constant rainfall throughout May 13, hundreds of volunteers from Stamford, Darien, Norwalk, New Canaan, Westport, Weston, and Wilton came to Person-to-Person to help with the National Association of Letter Carriers "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive. From the Darien Freshman Baseball Team to the Wilton High School Class of 2020 to the Alumni Clubs of Boston College and Duke, to Darien's Ivanhoe Masonic Lodge #107, and all the additional volunteers who helped, thank you.

