Letter: You can still help - Stamp Out Hunger'
Despite a constant rainfall throughout May 13, hundreds of volunteers from Stamford, Darien, Norwalk, New Canaan, Westport, Weston, and Wilton came to Person-to-Person to help with the National Association of Letter Carriers "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive. From the Darien Freshman Baseball Team to the Wilton High School Class of 2020 to the Alumni Clubs of Boston College and Duke, to Darien's Ivanhoe Masonic Lodge #107, and all the additional volunteers who helped, thank you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|Sun
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki...
|May 9
|BPT
|2
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|May 7
|BPT
|4
|Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp...
|May 7
|Jose
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC