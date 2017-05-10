Knitting Patriotic Pride: Veterans Honored At Norwalk Store
Quick-fingered volunteers are threading the needle this month as Christie's Quilting Boutique honors World War II veterans with a special token of appreciation. On Saturday, May 20, Christie's Quilting Boutique partner with Connecticut's Quilts of Valor Foundation, to provide handmade red, white and blue quilts to military veterans.
