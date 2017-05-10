Knitting Patriotic Pride: Veterans Ho...

Knitting Patriotic Pride: Veterans Honored At Norwalk Store

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

Quick-fingered volunteers are threading the needle this month as Christie's Quilting Boutique honors World War II veterans with a special token of appreciation. On Saturday, May 20, Christie's Quilting Boutique partner with Connecticut's Quilts of Valor Foundation, to provide handmade red, white and blue quilts to military veterans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training Fri Wondering 2
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop Wed BPT 3
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki... May 9 BPT 2
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson May 7 BPT 4
News Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp... May 7 Jose 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May 5 America Gentleman... 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Ebola
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,984,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC