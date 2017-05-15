Juveniles Charged With Breaking Into ...

Juveniles Charged With Breaking Into Norwalk Garage, Cars

13 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

A pair of juvenile boys were charged with breaking into a garage and cars at a home in Norwalk early Tuesday morning, according to the Hour. Police told the Hour that a resident of a Crooked Trail home woke up just before 2 a.m. and found the two juveniles had entered the garage and were going through cars.

