Juveniles Charged With Breaking Into Norwalk Garage, Cars
A pair of juvenile boys were charged with breaking into a garage and cars at a home in Norwalk early Tuesday morning, according to the Hour. Police told the Hour that a resident of a Crooked Trail home woke up just before 2 a.m. and found the two juveniles had entered the garage and were going through cars.
