Introducing Westport's New Explosives Detection Dog

Westport Police K-9 Office James Loomer today introduces Ambo, 3, a Yellow Lab, as Westport's new explosives detection K-9 at the Westport Dog Festival. At left is Frank Reda, a dog trainer and former Norwalk police officer, who is joining the Westport department, according to Police Chief Foti Koskinas.

