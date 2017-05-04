Introducing Westport's New Explosives Detection Dog
Westport Police K-9 Office James Loomer today introduces Ambo, 3, a Yellow Lab, as Westport's new explosives detection K-9 at the Westport Dog Festival. At left is Frank Reda, a dog trainer and former Norwalk police officer, who is joining the Westport department, according to Police Chief Foti Koskinas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|13 hr
|BPT
|4
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|14 hr
|Jose
|2
|Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp...
|14 hr
|Jose
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|2
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|May 3
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC