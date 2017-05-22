In Pictures: 8th annual New Canaan Dog Days held for a good cause
Artist Bill Hernandez of Stratford draws a smiling Gianni Melucci, 4, of Norwalk, at the 8th annual New Canaan Dog Days event, hosted by Pet Pantry, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in New Canaan. Artist Bill Hernandez of Stratford draws a smiling Gianni Melucci, 4, of Norwalk, at the 8th annual New Canaan Dog Days event, hosted by Pet Pantry, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in New Canaan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores
|May 18
|BPT
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|May 16
|BPT
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC