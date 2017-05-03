Hundreds Ticketed For Using Phones While Driving In Norwalk
Norwalk Police issued nearly 300 tickets to drivers using cell phones during a month-long crackdown on distracted driving in April. The Norwalk Police Department took part in the statewide distracted driving campaign, U Drive.
