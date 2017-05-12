Here is the origin of 'Norwalk' name ...

Here is the origin of 'Norwalk' name for our cityWea re not the only...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

For many generations, the origin of "Norwalk" has been explained as being derived from the original grant to the first settlers of Norwalk, Conn. - the grant extending from Long Island one day's "north walk."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training 14 hr Wondering 2
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop Wed BPT 3
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki... May 9 BPT 2
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson May 7 BPT 4
News Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp... May 7 Jose 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May 5 America Gentleman... 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,462 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC