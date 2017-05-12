Here is the origin of 'Norwalk' name for our cityWea re not the only...
For many generations, the origin of "Norwalk" has been explained as being derived from the original grant to the first settlers of Norwalk, Conn. - the grant extending from Long Island one day's "north walk."
