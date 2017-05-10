Heavy Rain, Winds Expected For Mother's Day Weekend In Norwalk
The rest of the week is expected to be cool and dry in Fairfield County, but heavy rains this weekend could put a damper on any Mother's Day plans. Below normal temperatures can be expected Thursday, which will be mostly sunny with a high near 64, according to the National Weather Service.
