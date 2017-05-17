Gun trial coming for man's friend in Stamford

Presley Nau, 25, formerly of Stamford, was extradited and charged with being in possession of a pistol found next to Wycliff Bel-Jean, on the night Bel-Jean was found dead in Norwalk in July 2012. Presley Nau, 25, formerly of Stamford, was extradited and charged with being in possession of a pistol found next to Wycliff Bel-Jean, on the night Bel-Jean was found dead in Norwalk in July 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.