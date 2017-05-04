Greeting for Breast Cancer Survivor
U.S. Sen Richard Blumenthal today greets breast cancer survivor Rica Mendes of South Salem, New York, who works in Norwalk, at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure at Westport's Sherwood Island State Park. "I wish I lived in Connecticut so I could support you," she told Blumenthal.
