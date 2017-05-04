Greenwich Residents Help Raise $720K For Maritime Aquarium
Oksana Quirk of Greenwich and Sam Fuller of Darien at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk's "Cirque de la Mer" gala on April 20. Clay Fowler accepts a Red Apple Award during The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk's "Cirque de la Mer" gala on April 20. Elliott Bundy, a managing director of XL Catlin, accepts a Red Apple Award on behalf of the global insurer during The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk's "Cirque de la Mer" gala on April 20. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal speaks to the 400 guests during The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk's "Cirque de la Mer" gala on April 20. GREENWICH, Conn.
