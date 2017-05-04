Gold Star father vows to continue fighting Trump's...
Khizr Khan, Gold Star father and constitutional rights advocate, gives his keynote address as The Connecticut Chapter of the Council of Islamic Relations hosts a special afternoon lunch and fundraiser Saturday, May 6, 2017, at the Norwalk Inn and Conference Center in Norwalk, Conn. Khan is the father of Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp...
|19 hr
|BPT
|1
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|Fri
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|Fri
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|Fri
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|Fri
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|Fri
|ffctguitar
|2
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|May 3
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC