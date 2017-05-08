Garage catches fire overnight in Norwalk leaving 8 without a home; no injuries reported
Eight people in Norwalk are without a home after a garage catches fire and causes major smoke damage to their house. According to officials, crews arrived and found heavy fire coming out of the two-car garage extending up to the 2nd floor windows.
