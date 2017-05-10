Funeral held for daughter killed in N...

Funeral held for daughter killed in Norwalk murder-suicide earlier this month

According to police, Wilkinson was fatally shot by her father, who then turned the gun on himself just after midnight back on May 1. Police say Wilkinson's coworkers found her body inside her apartment on Wilton Avenue after she failed to show up for work. The coworkers told police they saw Wilkinson's father, Mark, inside the home with a gun.

