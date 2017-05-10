Former Norwalk magnet school principa...

Former Norwalk magnet school principal to appear in court, charged...

The former principal at Jefferson Magnet School will appear in Norwalk Superior Court Thursday for his arraignment on a charge of first-degree larceny. According to police, Reynolds took the money over the course of several years.

