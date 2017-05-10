Former Norwalk magnet school principal to appear in court, charged...
The former principal at Jefferson Magnet School will appear in Norwalk Superior Court Thursday for his arraignment on a charge of first-degree larceny. According to police, Reynolds took the money over the course of several years.
