Fentanyl bust in Greenwich parking lot
Two accused drug dealers, busted in a Wendy's parking lot on West Putnam Avenue, are due in court June 2 to answer felony charges. In a combined operation with Norwalk police, 28 bags of a powerful opiod substance, fentanyl, were seized from the alleged dealers.
