Father, son arrested in baseball party incident
Nearly two months after an underage drinking party left a New Canaan teen with severe injuries, police have charged a New Canaan father and son for providing alcohol to minors and interfering with an emergency call. Police determined it took more than 30 minutes for police to be called as an unconscious youth lay at the bottom of a stairwell after apparently hitting his head.
