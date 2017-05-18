Fairfield County Is About To Get More Orangetheory FItness Studios
This is a re-opening of a location that was previously opened in 2014 but, according to Fairfield County Owner Mark Molina, is now bigger and better. "The layout of the fitness area is a little different from my other locations, but the workouts, equipment, and technology are the same," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores
|May 18
|BPT
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|May 16
|BPT
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC