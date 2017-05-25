Fairfield Cop, Son Of Norwalk Mayor, ...

Fairfield Cop, Son Of Norwalk Mayor, Charged With Stealing Drugs

Read more: The Wilton Daily Voice

A Fairfield Police narcotics detective who is also the son of the mayor of Norwalk was arrested on Friday and charged with stealing drugs from cases he was involved in, according to police. Stephen Rilling, 40, was charged with third-degree computer crime, second-degree larceny, second-degree forgery, possession of narcotics, false entry by an officer or agent of a public community, and tampering with evidence.

