Even a semester of full-time school may help college students
A new study shows that community college students who attend school full-time for a semester are more likely to graduate - and engage positively at school - than those who do not. Fengie Saintelus was 25 years old, trying to mix part-time enrollment in a community college with 12-hour shifts as a nursing assistant, when she found out that she was failing one of her classes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|9 hr
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki...
|Tue
|BPT
|2
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|Tue
|Wally
|43
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|May 7
|BPT
|4
|Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp...
|May 7
|Jose
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC