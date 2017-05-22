Etouches CEO Oni Chukwu in July 2016 in the Norwalk, Conn. headquarters of etouches.

On the heels of its acquisition earlier in May by former NFL star Steve Young 's private equity firm, Norwalk-based etouches reported receiving receiving a $154 million infusion of equity capital as a result of the transaction. Etouches took a buyout offer from Young's Palo Alto, Calif.-based firm HGGC, at the time not disclosing financial details of the transaction.

