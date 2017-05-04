Dyslexia bill passes through General Assembly
House Bill 7254, co-introduced by state Rep. Terrie Wood, R-Norwalk, would require special education teachers to complete a program of study in evidence-based structure literacy interventions for students with dyslexia. The bill has passed through the state's General Assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp...
|10 hr
|BPT
|1
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|Fri
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|Fri
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|Fri
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|Fri
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|Fri
|ffctguitar
|2
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|May 3
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC