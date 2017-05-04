Devoteesdriven to seeclassic autos
Jim Anderson, of Norwalk, shows off two dioramas on the back of his 1971 Chevy El Camino during the Car and Motorcycle Show hosted by J.M. Wright Technical School in the parking lot at the school in Stamford on Sunday. less Jim Anderson, of Norwalk, shows off two dioramas on the back of his 1971 Chevy El Camino during the Car and Motorcycle Show hosted by J.M. Wright Technical School in the parking lot at the school in Stamford on ... more Dozens of cars, trucks and motorcycles sit in the parking lot at J.M. Wright Technical School during the Car and Motorcycle Show on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|19 hr
|BPT
|4
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|20 hr
|Jose
|2
|Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp...
|20 hr
|Jose
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|2
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|May 3
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC