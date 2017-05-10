CT Valley Camera Club Hosts Director of Photography from 'The Day,' June 5
The June 5 meeting of the Connecticut Valley Camera Club will feature a presentation by Sean Elliot, Director of Photography at The Day in New London, Conn. The meeting will be held at In addition to overseeing The Day's staff of visual journalists, Elliot retains responsibilities as a photographer, documenting life in southeastern Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LocalOnlineNews.tv.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|5 hr
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|Wed
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki...
|Tue
|BPT
|2
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|May 7
|BPT
|4
|Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp...
|May 7
|Jose
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC