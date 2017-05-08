CT: Norwalk Transit District Employee...

CT: Norwalk Transit District Employee Charged in Theft of More Than $24,000

May 08--NORWALK -- A Norwalk Transit District employee turned himself in to police Monday morning on allegations he embezzled more than $24,000 in fraudulent payroll checks over a six-month period. Otis Weeks, 39, of Carlin Street was arrested on a warrant and charged with first-degree larceny, and 25 counts each of third-degree identity theft and second-degree forgery.

