CT: Norwalk Transit District Employee Charged in Theft of More Than $24,000
May 08--NORWALK -- A Norwalk Transit District employee turned himself in to police Monday morning on allegations he embezzled more than $24,000 in fraudulent payroll checks over a six-month period. Otis Weeks, 39, of Carlin Street was arrested on a warrant and charged with first-degree larceny, and 25 counts each of third-degree identity theft and second-degree forgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|13 hr
|Wally
|43
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki...
|21 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|May 7
|BPT
|4
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 7
|Jose
|2
|Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp...
|May 7
|Jose
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC