Cop, son of Conn. mayor, charged with stealing drugs from PD
Stephen Rilling, 40, a 19-year veteran of the Fairfield, Conn. police force and the son of Norwalk's mayor, Harry Rilling, was charged Friday, May 26, 2017, with stealing heroin and other drugs seized during police operations.
