Construction in March 2017 on the interior of the Wall Street Theater in Norwalk Conn.
Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling cuts the ribbon for the grand opening performance at the Wall Street Theater on Monday in Norwalk. "8""A Night With Broadway's Best, featured a cast of performers straight from Broadway, who sang and danced into the night to officially open the theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores
|May 18
|BPT
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|May 16
|BPT
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC