CFO of Soup Nazi-inspired company indicted on tax charges
The chief financial officer for a company licensing recipes from the real-life chef who inspired the "Soup Nazi" character on "Seinfeld" was arrested Tuesday on tax charges alleging he cheated the government out of a half-million dollars. Robert N. Bertrand , 62, of Norwalk, Connecticut, pleaded not guilty before he was released on $50,000 bail after being charged in Brooklyn federal court with failing to pay Medicare , Social Security and federal income taxes on behalf of the employees of Staten Island-based Soupman Inc. The company licenses the name and recipes of Al Yeganeh, whose New York soup stand was the inspiration for the "Soup Nazi" character from the television series "Seinfeld."
