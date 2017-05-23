Capitol Buzz: Bear and lion bills both dead

The governor is at his most candid and human this week in a short video statement for dyslexics and their parents for The Child Mind Institute. You can see it by clicking on MalloyA's high school photo on the May 23 date at: https://speakupforkids.org/splash/ less The governor is at his most candid and human this week in a short video statement for dyslexics and their parents for The Child Mind Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.