Can You Help Maddie? Injured Dog Hit By Car Rescued Along I-95 In Westport
The Westport Police Department is seeking information and support for Maddie, an injured dog who found after being hit by a car on I-95 in Westport on Thursday. A concerned citizen found the "sweet female black Staffordshire Terrier or possibly Mastiff mix" between Exits 17 and 18, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores
|May 18
|BPT
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|May 16
|BPT
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC