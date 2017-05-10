Cabbie released after driving Bronx w...

Cabbie released after driving Bronx woman to Conn. in sex ploy

Mohammad Khalek, 47, told the victim he was taking a shortcut as he drove to Connecticut, before allegedly demanding sex. A cabbie who offered to give a woman a ride to her Bronx home, then drove her to Connecticut and demanded sex, was released without bail Friday.

