Cabbie released after driving Bronx woman to Conn. in sex ploy
Mohammad Khalek, 47, told the victim he was taking a shortcut as he drove to Connecticut, before allegedly demanding sex. A cabbie who offered to give a woman a ride to her Bronx home, then drove her to Connecticut and demanded sex, was released without bail Friday.
