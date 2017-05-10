Brooklyn Man Arrested On Forgery Char...

Brooklyn Man Arrested On Forgery Charges In Norwalk

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

A Brooklyn man tried to open a store credit card at a Best Buy in Norwalk using a fake New Jersey ID, according to the Hour. Police told the Hour that 51-year-old Philippe Lamour went into the Best Buy on Connecticut Avenue on Monday and tried to use the fake driver's license to get a store credit card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training 45 min Marcavage s Emission 1
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop Wed BPT 3
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki... Tue BPT 2
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson May 7 BPT 4
News Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp... May 7 Jose 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May 5 America Gentleman... 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,147 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC