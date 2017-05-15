Bowled Over: Norwalk Students Join Me...

Bowled Over: Norwalk Students Join Mentors For Fun Spring Outing

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

The Human Services Council's Norwalk Mentor Program recently held its Spring Outing for Mentors and Mentees at Bowlmor on Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk. Over 340 people attended, including the mentees who participate in the program and their mentors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conservation takes priority in planning for fut... Sun America Gentleman... 1
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training May 12 Wondering 2
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop May 10 BPT 3
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki... May 9 BPT 2
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson May 7 BPT 4
News Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp... May 7 Jose 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,348 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC