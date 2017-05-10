An Optimum truck on a service call in Greenwich, Conn., in September 2015.
After closing an Optimum Shelton call center last year at a cost of 600 local jobs, broadband company Altice announced a 31 percent increase in adjusted profits in advance of an initial public offering of stock in its U.S. operations. Altice acquired Optimum parent Cablevision in June 2016, overhauling call center operations it inherited in the deal as well as moving to New Jersey its Norwalk anchor studio for News 12 Connecticut, while maintaining news gathering and field service operations in Norwalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|16 hr
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki...
|Tue
|BPT
|2
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|Tue
|Wally
|43
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|May 7
|BPT
|4
|Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp...
|May 7
|Jose
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC