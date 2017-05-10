An Optimum truck on a service call in Greenwich, Conn., in September 2015.

After closing an Optimum Shelton call center last year at a cost of 600 local jobs, broadband company Altice announced a 31 percent increase in adjusted profits in advance of an initial public offering of stock in its U.S. operations. Altice acquired Optimum parent Cablevision in June 2016, overhauling call center operations it inherited in the deal as well as moving to New Jersey its Norwalk anchor studio for News 12 Connecticut, while maintaining news gathering and field service operations in Norwalk.

