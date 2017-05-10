An Optimum truck on a service call in...

An Optimum truck on a service call in Greenwich, Conn., in September 2015.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

After closing an Optimum Shelton call center last year at a cost of 600 local jobs, broadband company Altice announced a 31 percent increase in adjusted profits in advance of an initial public offering of stock in its U.S. operations. Altice acquired Optimum parent Cablevision in June 2016, overhauling call center operations it inherited in the deal as well as moving to New Jersey its Norwalk anchor studio for News 12 Connecticut, while maintaining news gathering and field service operations in Norwalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop 16 hr BPT 3
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki... Tue BPT 2
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) Tue Wally 43
News A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson May 7 BPT 4
News Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp... May 7 Jose 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May 5 America Gentleman... 2
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) May 5 ffctguitar 87
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,003 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC