A Norwalk home that brings the outside in

Dori and Elli Levy with daughter Harlow at the entryway to their North Seir Hill Road home alongside a boulder that is part of the outside and inside of the house in Norwalk. Dori and Elli Levy with daughter Harlow at the entryway to their North Seir Hill Road home alongside a boulder that is part of the outside and inside of the house in Norwalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.