4 Teenage Kayakers Rescued After Capsizing Off Norwalk's Peach Island
Four teenagers who were knocked out of their kayaks off Norwalk and into the 50-degree waters of Long Island Sound were found safe but cold, according to NBC Connecticut. On Friday, four 19-year-old men set out in two two-person kayaks from Burwell Street to Peach Island, NBC Connecticut said.
