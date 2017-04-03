Westport Police: Norwalk woman direct...

Westport Police: Norwalk woman directly pocketed pay

A Norwalk woman allegedly pocketed payments while working at a Westport hair salon, thefts that were caught on camera installed after the store manager suspected an employee was stealing. Police said they were called to Supercuts - located at 1799 Post Road East - about a year ago.

