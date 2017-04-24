Warm weather causes trouble for asthma patients
Doctors say the recent spring weather has caused an uptick in emergency room visits for asthma patients because tree pollen and other common allergens have increased in western Connecticut. Doctors say asthma patients can't delay getting medical attention when an attack hits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|4 hr
|BPT
|8
|House with a bloody history (Sep '08)
|Apr 26
|Motherofadisabled...
|55
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|Apr 21
|Bill OReilly
|5
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|Apr 21
|Vt lady
|5
|Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15)
|Apr 18
|Robby Rob
|6
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Apr 18
|spud
|6
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC