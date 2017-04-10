Unsolved Norwalk Murders Featured On New Cold Case Playing Cards
Seven unsolved murders that have taken place in Norwalk over the years are included in a new edition of "cold case" playing cards that are available to inmates throughout the Connecticut correctional system. Most of the murders that are included in the set of cards are shootings that have taken place in the past decade, though it does include one woman whose remains were found on the Norwalk/New Canaan line in 1981.
