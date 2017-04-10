Undocumented students plan to lobby during spring break
Undocumented students from cities across the state have planned two events this week in Hartford to push for a bill to extend college aid to students regardless of immigration status, according to a release. Students from Danbury, Norwalk, Stamford, Hartford, New Haven and other cities plan to join union representatives on Tuesday and again on Thursday to lobby for the legislation, the release said.
