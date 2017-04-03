Two motorcyclists caught after highwa...

Two motorcyclists caught after highway pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

State police arrested a Norwalk man and a Milford man Sunday afternoon after the two were caught allegedly operating their motorcycles in a reckless fashion on Interstate 95. According to the Connecticut State Police Facebook page, State Police Troop G in Bridgeport received multiple 911 calls Sunday reporting a group of about 18 motorcycles operating recklessly on the highway. The motorcycles were reportedly passing traffic on the right shoulder, in the center median, and whipping in in between the lanes that were already occupied by motor vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport 3 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with... 4 hr BPT 2
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... 23 hr America Gentleman... 7
Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12) Apr 6 What a Queen 297
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Apr 2 Cors1117 4
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Apr 1 Rob 1,077
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,208 • Total comments across all topics: 280,174,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC