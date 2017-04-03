Two motorcyclists caught after highway pursuit

State police arrested a Norwalk man and a Milford man Sunday afternoon after the two were caught allegedly operating their motorcycles in a reckless fashion on Interstate 95. According to the Connecticut State Police Facebook page, State Police Troop G in Bridgeport received multiple 911 calls Sunday reporting a group of about 18 motorcycles operating recklessly on the highway. The motorcycles were reportedly passing traffic on the right shoulder, in the center median, and whipping in in between the lanes that were already occupied by motor vehicles.

