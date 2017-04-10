Two Charged With Assault Outside Norwalk Salon
Two women were charged with chasing down someone and beating them up outside a nail salon in Norwalk, according to the Hour. Police told the Hour that 20-year-old Kelly Thomas of Stratford and 20-year-old Jaid Addison of Norwalk assaulted the victim on Main Street Monday afternoon.
