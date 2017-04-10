The Wait Is Over: Westport Farmers' Market Offers Pop-Up Shop In Norwalk
Count no more! Several of the most popular vendors announced on Facebook that they have started a pop-up market to fill the gap until opening day. The pop-up market takes place on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wave Hill Breads Cafe in Norwalk.
