The Open Door Shelter in Norwalk prep...

The Open Door Shelter in Norwalk prepares Easter food baskets for families in need

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

A shelter in Norwalk is preparing food baskets to make sure families in need can celebrate Easter with a proper meal. The shelter has been doing the giveaway for at least a decade for many major holidays so families don't go without a good meal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... 1 hr BPT 1
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... Apr 9 America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport Apr 9 America Gentleman... 1
News Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with... Apr 9 BPT 2
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... Apr 8 America Gentleman... 7
Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12) Apr 6 What a Queen 297
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,808 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC