The Open Door Shelter in Norwalk prepares Easter food baskets for families in need
A shelter in Norwalk is preparing food baskets to make sure families in need can celebrate Easter with a proper meal. The shelter has been doing the giveaway for at least a decade for many major holidays so families don't go without a good meal.
