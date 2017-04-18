Stratford Driver Arrested After Truck...

Stratford Driver Arrested After Truck Goes Into Norwalk River

19 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

A Stratford man was arrested on drunken driving charges in connection with an accident in Norwalk in May where he rolled his truck down an embankment into a river, according to the Hour. Police responded to the Norwalk River near the railroad crossing at Perry Avenue the night of May 22 on a report of a vehicle in the water, the Hour reported.

Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

