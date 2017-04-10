SEEN: Blind Beer Awards 2017

SEEN: Blind Beer Awards 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Times

The 2017 Blind Beer Awards took place at the Blind Rhino in Norwalk on April 15, 2017. Guests will sample 12 of Connecticut beers without knowing what they are drinking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... Apr 14 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... Apr 9 America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport Apr 9 America Gentleman... 1
News Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with... Apr 9 BPT 2
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... Apr 8 America Gentleman... 7
Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12) Apr 6 What a Queen 297
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,810 • Total comments across all topics: 280,355,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC