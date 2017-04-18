Safeguard Your Home From Ticks; Norwa...

Safeguard Your Home From Ticks; Norwalk Company Explains How

2017-04-18

Spring has barely sprung, and it's already shaping up to be a particularly rough year for Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases. That's according to staff at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, who said an unusually high number of ticks were submitted for testing this month.

