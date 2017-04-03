Rowayton Arts Center Announces Winners of "Abstraction"

Heide Follin, Laure Dunne, Bruce Horan, Juliette Tehrani, Kirsti Holtan, Maria Friscia, Barbara Murphy, Antoinette Vardamis, Lynn Julian, Katharine Draper, Susan Spivack, Judy Orseck Katz, Gregg Welz, Bevi Bullwinkel The winners, selected by juror Riad Miah, an educator and award-winning abstract painter from New York City, were announced at Sunday's opening reception of Abstraction at the Rowayton Arts Center. Norwalk artist Katharine Draper won Best In Show for her abstract in mixed media, "Entwine," and was also awarded the Hu Lindsay cash award of $250.

