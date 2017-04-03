Rowayton Arts Center Announces Winner...

Rowayton Arts Center Announces Winners of "Abstraction"

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: StamfordPlus.com

Heide Follin, Laure Dunne, Bruce Horan, Juliette Tehrani, Kirsti Holtan, Maria Friscia, Barbara Murphy, Antoinette Vardamis, Lynn Julian, Katharine Draper, Susan Spivack, Judy Orseck Katz, Gregg Welz, Bevi Bullwinkel The winners, selected by juror Riad Miah, an educator and award-winning abstract painter from New York City, were announced at Sunday's opening reception of Abstraction at the Rowayton Arts Center. Norwalk artist Katharine Draper won Best In Show for her abstract in mixed media, "Entwine," and was also awarded the Hu Lindsay cash award of $250.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StamfordPlus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Sun Cors1117 4
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Sat Rob 1,077
time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11) Sat Rob 19
The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11) Sat Rob 3
News Police investigate shooting in Norwalk (Feb '12) Sat Rob 11
Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ... Mar 24 Unresolved 1
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) Mar 19 Robdny 13
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,507 • Total comments across all topics: 280,042,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC