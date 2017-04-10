Receptionist At Norwalk Doctor's Office Charged With Identity Theft
A Stamford woman was charged with stealing patients' credit card information while working as a receptionist for a Norwalk doctor, according to the Hour. Rashel Williams, 35, was charged with identity theft, second-degree forgery, illegal use of a credit card and sixth-degree larceny, the Hour reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|7
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|Apr 6
|What a Queen
|297
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Apr 2
|Cors1117
|4
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC